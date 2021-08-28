The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHEF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.