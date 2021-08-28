The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

