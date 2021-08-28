The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

