The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $62,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $419.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.