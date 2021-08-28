The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. 2,174,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

