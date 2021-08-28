The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

