The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $146.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

