The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock opened at $323.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

