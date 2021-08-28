The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 30.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 18.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.