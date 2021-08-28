The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

