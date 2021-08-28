The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

