The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of The New York Times worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

