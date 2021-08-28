The Sandbox Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $685.28 million and $798.43 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052503 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.08 or 0.01351767 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.