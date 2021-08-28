The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 245.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

SHW traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.87. 682,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

