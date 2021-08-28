The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,563 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.60% of The Toro worth $187,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.38.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

