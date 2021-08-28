The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of The Toro worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.98 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

