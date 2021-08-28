The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,041.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,911 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. 2,494,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

