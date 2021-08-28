The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $162.09. 607,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

