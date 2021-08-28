The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of The Walt Disney worth $237,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

