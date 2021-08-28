The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

