The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.