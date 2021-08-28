Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,397 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $234,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

TMO stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $560.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

