Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $62.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00287604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

