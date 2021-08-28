Thingschain Market Cap Hits $48,513.97 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $48,513.97 and approximately $380.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

