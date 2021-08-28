Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $116.50 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

