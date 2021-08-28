Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,541.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $69,397.71 and $141,541.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

