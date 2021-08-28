Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $377,390.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

