Tokenomy Price Hits $0.0824 on Top Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and $942,123.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

