Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

