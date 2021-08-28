Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOTZF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

TOTZF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

