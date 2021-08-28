Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 211,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

