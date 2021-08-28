Tower token Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

