TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $474.99

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.99 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.56). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 369,770 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.99.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.