Traders Buy High Volume of Altisource Portfolio Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,693% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 604,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,672. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

