Traders Buy High Volume of Altisource Portfolio Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,693% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.
Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 604,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,672. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
