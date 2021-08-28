Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 69,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,147% compared to the average daily volume of 3,104 call options.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 40,087,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,860. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

