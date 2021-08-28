Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of 13,368% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

NYSE NNA traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,352,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,392. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.