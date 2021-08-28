Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

