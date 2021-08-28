Tranche Finance Market Cap Reaches $15.61 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $47,124.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

