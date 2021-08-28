Tranche Finance Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.40 million and $36,030.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

