Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $4.50 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00009215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $65.87 million and $13.53 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,809.11 or 1.00058806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00066685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00619752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,653,084 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.