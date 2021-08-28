Tranchess Price Reaches $4.50 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $65.87 million and $13.53 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00009215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,809.11 or 1.00058806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00066685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00619752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,653,084 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

