Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TCLCF stock remained flat at $$19.76 during midday trading on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

