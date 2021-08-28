Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

