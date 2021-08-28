TRAXIA Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,972.24 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $285,972.24 and approximately $348.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

