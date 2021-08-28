Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,106.72

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,106.72 ($14.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.44), with a volume of 42,644 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Treatt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £659.08 million and a P/E ratio of 49.55.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £110,600 ($144,499.61).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.