Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $358,849.18

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $358,849.18 and approximately $59,287.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

