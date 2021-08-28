Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.25% of Trinseo worth $75,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,611.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.