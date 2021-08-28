TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TripAdvisor worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $22,126,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

