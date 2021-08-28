trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Analysis

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.55 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -21.69 EVmo $7.62 million 7.43 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats EVmo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

