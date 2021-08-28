TRON Price Tops $0.0872 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000111 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

